Two in custody after lengthy I-94 pursuit

Near Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 33-year-old male driver and 37-year-old female passenger were taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, a Minnesota State Trooper attempted to stop a maroon Chrysler 300 that was westbound on I-94 near Fergus Falls for an equipment violation and registration issues.

Tire disabling devices were used on the fleeing vehicle according to Minnesota State Patrol, and a pursuit intervention technique stopped the vehicle on the ramp of I-94 exit 6, east of Moorhead, approx. 55 miles from where the chase started.

The driver, 33-year-old Jeremy Dalton, was booked in the Otter Tail County Jail for “fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI - controlled substance possession of a controlled substance.”

The female passenger was taken to the Clay County Jail and charged with “obstructing legal process.” There were two other passengers in the vehicle; one male and one female, who were not charged and released.

The incident remains under investigation.

