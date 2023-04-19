Thelma and Louise still looking for their next caper

Hijack, Thelma and Louise
Hijack, Thelma and Louise(Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – We have a “pup-date” of sorts to a story we brought you last week.

Hijack, Thelma and Louise, the adorable escapee puppies we met last week, are ready for their next adventure!

The trio of dogs were taken in by Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue after being found in the backseat of a stolen car that was stuck in a snowbank.

The male puppy Hijack, which is believed to be a shepherd-husky mix, has been adopted.

However, the two female pups, Thelma and Louise are still eagerly waiting for their furr-ever home.

Anyone interested in an addition to their family should contact TMAR on Facebook or visit the rescue’s website.

Previous Coverage: Meet Hijack, Thelma and Louise: the #StolenCarPuppies at Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue

