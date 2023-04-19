Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’ content to students, district says

A teacher in South Carolina has been fired after reportedly distributing inappropriate and unapproved content to students. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - School officials in South Carolina say a teacher has been fired for handing out inappropriate content to her students.

According to the Spartanburg School District 6, officials were alerted about the incident that happened last week. They said it involved a 10th-grade class at Dorman High School

WHNS reports the school district discussed the allegations with the teacher regarding an “inappropriate” article and “unapproved” content that was distributed. She informed them that it was her personal choice to distribute the article and facilitate a discussion.

According to the district, the article was about an LGBTQ+ subgroup called the International Bear Brotherhood, which provides men a way to feel more connected to their identity.

After the discussion, the teacher was placed on administrative leave until an investigation was completed, the school district said.

Based on the information gathered, she was then terminated.

Officials said teachers recently attended a meeting that reminded them of the importance of having all questionable lessons and materials approved.

The school district did not immediately identify the teacher but said she also attended that meeting.

