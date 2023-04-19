Sump pump sales high with possible flooding outlook across the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s very wet outside because of the snow melt, and for local residents, that means the risk of flooding in certain areas.

At Tractor Supply Tractor Supply Company, customers are filling carts with this important item.

“People call up, spur of the moment. The first day it started melting, water started rising. They were pretty much gone. Then everyone’s calling around everywhere to see if they can get one,” said Thomas Teske, manager of Tractor Supply Company in Bismarck.

This year, retailers did have some trouble sourcing sump pumps due to supply chain shortages, but the shelves are full now.

“The last couple weeks when the snow started melting. Naturally, everybody wants some. They don’t know where they’re bad until they need to use one,” said Teske.

There are a couple of practices residents can do to make sure their property is protected.

“In terms of protecting your house or your home, obviously, you want to make sure your sump pump is working correctly and operating properly if you still have snow surrounding your building, so you want to try to move that away if possible, or, you know, to build a small ditch,” said Renae Gress, NDSU extension agent.

She says sump pumps should be raised from the ground on a platform, and moved away from electrical appliances. But a lot of homeowners have lucked out.

“This year, the flooding isn’t going to be as bad, at least in where we are located in central North Dakota. It seems like most of the rivers and the smaller tributaries have already gone through their ice jams and things like that and it seems like flooding is starting to recede, at least where we’re located,” said Gress.

She says out east they have more to worry about, but if we get heavy rainfall this spring there could still be flooding.

If you’re worried about flooding, check out the NDSU Extension webpage for advice. And Teske reminds residents to be careful when wiring their sump pumps so no one gets electrocuted.

