Sports Spotlight: Century’s TJ Olson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Olson name is synonymous with Century High School Athletics. TJ Olson is a third-generation Patriot and he’s a standout on the hockey and baseball teams.

“I’ve been watching Century sports since I was little because my dad has been coaching both of them (baseball and hockey) and my grandma was a big figure for Century sports too,” said TJ Olson, Century senior. “There’s just a lot of tradition that runs deep through the veins and it just brings a lot of pride playing for this team, this school, and the big patriot logo. I wouldn’t have asked for anything better. It’s been great through coaches and friendships I’ve made throughout the years and I’m just so grateful I got the opportunity to play for this school and this program.

TJ’s grandmother is Linette Olson. The Century Gym is named after her. Whether it’s on the ice or the diamond, TJ’s been coached by someone near and dear to him: his dad, Troy.

“It’s been pretty cool. I haven’t really known anything else for the past three years. Since the past three years, he’s been my coach and it doesn’t really feel like he’s my dad anymore when we’re at the sports setting, it’s just that he’s my coach. Then at home, he’s my dad, so it’s been easier trying to decipher between the two,” said TJ Olson.

“I don’t know if it’s really intentional or not, but I think I’m one of those dads that’s a little harder on his kids than some, so I try and back off and do the best I can to treat him like every other player. We kind of keep it separate and it’s just fun to have him on the field now when I’m coaching,” said Troy Olson, Century head hockey coach, assistant baseball coach and TJ’s father.

“He’s a pretty smart guy, he knows what he’s saying. Sometimes it gets a little annoying, a little frustrating because I feel like he’s always harping on me, but I know it’s for the best and he’s trying to bring the best out of me,” said TJ Olson.

TJ adds a lighthearted spirit to the team. There’s no question of the impact both he and his dad are having on Century Athletics.

“His dad’s a good baseball person, he knows a lot of baseball and everything,“ said Kent Schweigert, Century head baseball coach. “So, TJ has learned a lot over the years working with his dad and so on. Him, along with a lot of the others, they like to be loose and likes to have a good time. There’s laughter at times and this and that, but when it’s time to focus back in, it’s time to focus back in.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.