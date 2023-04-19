Seasonal park facilities opening in Bismarck

Tennis and pickleball courts are available for players to start using.
Tennis and pickleball courts are available for players to start using.(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Temperatures are finally warming up, allowing people to enjoy being outside. And now, Bismarck Parks and Recreation outdoor facilities are opening.

Tennis and pickleball courts are available for players to start using. Even Riverwood Golf Course’s driving range is open. Right now, there is still snow on the course, so access to the entire 18-holes will have to wait a while longer. Last year, the golf course was able to open in March.

“And then we had that snowstorm, so we had to shut down really quick and then open back up. But this is definitely a little bit later than usual. Just like most things are this time of year, a little bit later than usual with this long snowfall that we had,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Operations Director David Mayer.

Boat ramps are also open at Kimball Bottoms, Fox Island, Keelboat and Steckel.

