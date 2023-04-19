Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.(Ed Clemente / MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sky watchers can catch a glimpse of a rare hybrid solar eclipse Thursday, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Australia as well as some locations in Southeast Asia will be able to see this rare occurrence on April 20.

A hybrid solar eclipse is a combination of two other solar eclipses. In Thursday’s case, the hybrid eclipse will start with the moon completely blocking out the sun, a total eclipse, to it partially blocking out part of the sun, leaving just a “ring of fire” visible in the sky, an annular eclipse.

The whole spectacle is expected to last nearly 200 minutes, but is unfortunately only viewable from the Southern Hemisphere. However, North American viewers can tune in to NASA’s YouTube livestream to watch it online.

The eclipse is expected to start at 9:34 p.m. EST on April 19 and end at 2:59 a.m. April 20. In Universal Time (UTC), the eclipse takes place entirely on Thursday.

Those unable to catch this eclipse won’t be completely out of luck the rest of the year. NASA has compiled all of the upcoming eclipses through at least 2025 on their website.

Some of these eclipses include an annular, or ring-shaped, solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the upcoming total solar eclipse nearly a year from now in April 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Rolanda Doyle trial
Trial begins for murder, child abuse case in Bismarck

Latest News

Whitney Thomas
Pharmacists in short supply in the Peace Garden State
Minot city hall
Minot city employees transitioning to new city hall
state 4/18
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/18/23
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured
more snow 4/18
KMOT First News at Six Weather 4/18/23