Pharmacists in short supply in the Peace Garden State

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Whitney Thomas isn’t just studying to be a pharmacist, she’s also recruiting for her future profession.

Thomas is visiting with students at high schools to promote the program at NDSU.

“As a student, I had a lot of fun just going out to different high schools and just talking to the high school students there and getting an interest on what they are interested in right now,” said Thomas.

Pharmacies are facing many challenges in keeping up with patient needs and demands. This comes as schools are also struggling to meet the enrollment standards they’ve come to expect.

“Enrollment in pharmacy schools is down by up to 30% across the U.S.,” said Loralee Feininger, Trinity Health’s retail pharmacy director.

Feininger said that increasingly since COVID, remote work and research have piqued the interest of several in the industry, spreading pharmacists thin. Pharmacies like Keycare have adjusted their hours to accommodate pharmacist availability.

Mike Schwab with the North Dakota Pharmacists Association says COVID took a big toll on the profession.

“Yeah, we definitely saw during the pandemic pharmacists were not only stressed but very stretched. They had a lot of additional things that they were told they had to do and I think that caused some burnout,” said Schwab.

Despite these challenges, he encourages those interested in pharmacy to stick with it.

“Whether it’s the cost of tuition or there’s other jobs out there or whatever that might be, pharmacy is definitely a very innovative profession, especially here in North Dakota, you can make a very big impact on patient’s lives,” said Schwab.

Students like Thomas say they hope their efforts help bring staffing numbers back.

“Hopefully spark a little bit of interest to improve maybe the shortage that has been occurring,” said Thomas.

Working to build back a much-needed profession in the Peace Garden State.

Things are changing, of course, for Trinity. Loralee seemed very upbeat about the new pharmacy set to open in the new Trinity Hospital.

