Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – round barns in ND

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Back in the early 1900s, some North Dakota barns were not like the others.

In today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip,” a look at round barns, and why farmers wanted them. (Watch the full video from 1995 above.)

Nine of North Dakota’s round barns have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The story on round barns is featured in Cliff Naylor’s third “Dakota Day Trips” book, “The Road to Rural Wonders.”

