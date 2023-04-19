New Town man sentenced for February shooting

Man sentenced in February shooting
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – A Morton County judge sentenced a New Town man to three years in prison in relation to a February shooting.

29-year-old Cyrus Lovejoy was arrested back in February after Mandan Police say he shot a 24-year-old woman in the leg and pushed her out of a car.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Lovejoy was originally charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city.

