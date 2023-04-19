Narcotics bust in Williston

Narcotics bust in Williston(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – An estimated $350,000 worth of drugs and firearms were seized from a Williston apartment Wednesday.

Williston Police and the Northwest Narcotics Task Force say they found more than 4,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 105 grams of cocaine, 705 grams of meth, 645 grams of marijuana, 122 packs of THC edibles and four firearms in Richard Lloyd’s apartment.

Lloyd is charged with nine felonies.

The police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are being sought for other individuals involved.

