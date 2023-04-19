Minot city employees transitioning to new city hall

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new city hall is nearly complete, and city employees from separate locations and departments are steadily moving in.

City Manager Harold Steward said the lobby is designed to hold more people in the expanded council room.

Restrooms are open to the public, especially for downtown events. It will have charging stations and lounge areas by next month.

City employees have more space, and that includes the mayor, who gets an office as well.

Most importantly, Stewart said it’s out of the flood zone.

“This project has spanned many leaders and elected officials over the years, and it’s finally coming to fruition,” said Stewart.

The public is welcome to come to the next city council meeting at the new building on May 1.

City Hall will have its grand opening on May 11.

