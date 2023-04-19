Minot city employees transitioning to new city hall

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new city hall is nearly complete, and city employees from separate locations and departments are steadily moving in.

City Manager Harold Steward said the lobby is designed to hold more people in the expanded council room.

Restrooms are open to the public, especially for downtown events. It will have charging stations and lounge areas by next month.

City employees have more space, and that includes the mayor, who gets an office as well.

Most importantly, Stewart said it’s out of the flood zone.

“This project has spanned many leaders and elected officials over the years, and it’s finally coming to fruition,” said Stewart.

The public is welcome to come to the next city council meeting at the new building on May 1.

City Hall will have its grand opening on May 11.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Rolanda Doyle trial
Trial begins for murder, child abuse case in Bismarck

Latest News

Whitney Thomas
Pharmacists in short supply in the Peace Garden State
state 4/18
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/18/23
more snow 4/18
KMOT First News at Six Weather 4/18/23
baseball 4/18
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 4/18/23