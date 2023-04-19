Man faces multiple charges after fleeing from traffic stop

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man faces multiple charges after he fled from a traffic stop last night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:30 p.m. yesterday, April 18 a deputy stopped three motorcycles near Mapleton, ND for speeding.

One of the Drivers 41-year-old Jake C. Baumann of Fargo fled from the traffic stop, law enforcement did not pursue. A short time later a deputy located the crashed motorcycle, deputies later learned the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Fargo.

A perimeter was established and a drone, along with a West Fargo Police Department K9 team, were deployed. Baumann was located little over an hour later, along with his passenger. The passenger was transported to an area hospital to receive medical attention.

Bauman was arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail where he is being held on charges of Possession of Stolen Property (Felony), Possession of a Stolen ID, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle (Felony), Leaving the scene of an injury accident, Refusing to halt, and Driving under suspension.

