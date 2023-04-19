Man faces multiple charges after fleeing from traffic stop

Man faces multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop
Man faces multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man faces multiple charges after he fled from a traffic stop last night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:30 p.m. yesterday, April 18 a deputy stopped three motorcycles near Mapleton, ND for speeding.

One of the Drivers 41-year-old Jake C. Baumann of Fargo fled from the traffic stop, law enforcement did not pursue. A short time later a deputy located the crashed motorcycle, deputies later learned the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Fargo.

A perimeter was established and a drone, along with a West Fargo Police Department K9 team, were deployed. Baumann was located little over an hour later, along with his passenger. The passenger was transported to an area hospital to receive medical attention.

Bauman was arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail where he is being held on charges of Possession of Stolen Property (Felony), Possession of a Stolen ID, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle (Felony), Leaving the scene of an injury accident, Refusing to halt, and Driving under suspension.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Magic City Discovery Center
Magic City Discovery Center announces grand opening schedule
Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring

Latest News

Abortion bill passes
Bill banning abortion after six weeks passes with veto-proof majorities
Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse
Jury finds Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse
Narcotics bust in Williston
Narcotics bust in Williston
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks with the press in...
Montana governor supports transgender minor health care ban
Montana shelves GOP proposal to alter US Senate primary