Jury finds Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury has convicted a Bismarck woman for murder and child abuse.

Prosecutors told a jury about how 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle caused the death of her five-year-old nephew in her care.

The defense contended that the boy died from natural causes.

Doyle will be sentenced at a later date and she has the right to appeal within 30 days.

