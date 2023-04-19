Jury finds Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse

By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury has convicted a Bismarck woman for murder and child abuse.

Prosecutors told a jury about how 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle caused the death of her five-year-old nephew in her care.

The defense contended that the boy died from natural causes.

Doyle will be sentenced at a later date and she has the right to appeal within 30 days.

Previous Coverage: Trial begins for murder, child abuse case in Bismarck

