Jury finds Doyle guilty of murder and child abuse
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County jury has convicted a Bismarck woman for murder and child abuse.
Prosecutors told a jury about how 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle caused the death of her five-year-old nephew in her care.
The defense contended that the boy died from natural causes.
Doyle will be sentenced at a later date and she has the right to appeal within 30 days.
