Jaime Richter resigns as Linton-HMB volleyball coach

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the top volleyball coaches in the state is resigning to watch her children play sports. Jaime Richter of Linton-HMB has 539 wins in 19 seasons of leading the Lions.

Richter has three boys all playing football in the fall, plus her daughter JayCee is playing volleyball and basketball at Valley City State.

Linton-HMB has played in the last three Class-B state championship matches. The Lions won the title in 2020 and 2021. Richter’s teams won seven Region Three championships as well.

Kadie Anderson has been promoted to take over for Jaime as the head coach at Linton-HMB.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.