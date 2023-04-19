Jaime Richter resigns as Linton-HMB volleyball coach

Jaime Richter Linton-HMB
Jaime Richter Linton-HMB(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the top volleyball coaches in the state is resigning to watch her children play sports. Jaime Richter of Linton-HMB has 539 wins in 19 seasons of leading the Lions.

Richter has three boys all playing football in the fall, plus her daughter JayCee is playing volleyball and basketball at Valley City State.

Linton-HMB has played in the last three Class-B state championship matches. The Lions won the title in 2020 and 2021. Richter’s teams won seven Region Three championships as well.

Kadie Anderson has been promoted to take over for Jaime as the head coach at Linton-HMB.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Magic City Discovery Center
Magic City Discovery Center announces grand opening schedule
Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring

Latest News

KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 4/18/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/18/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 4/18/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/18/2023
Track & Field
Bismarck High girls track & field preparing for the season
state 4/18
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/18/23