Great American Bike Race volunteer team ensures a smooth ride

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Besides the volunteers, riders and GABR stars, the most important element of the Great American Bike Race is likely the bikes themselves. After the machines are peddled hundreds of miles, the bikes sit in storage, so they need a little TLC before the big day.

Some of the bikes used in the Great American Bike Race don’t always work on the first try. They are stored in a warehouse for 11 months when they aren’t being used. But as the day of the big race gets closer, volunteers start prep work.

“We pull the bikes out, you know, 20 at a time, and we work on them. We make sure everything is going smoothly on them. So, it’s really the weeks leading up to the event that we really start working on them,” said Devin Reinbold, a GABR volunteer.

The volunteers will check the pedals, and the seats to make sure the bikes are safe for riders. The next thing, and the most common issue, is fixing the monitor that records the distance and speed of the bike. They need to be calibrated to ensure a fair race and accurate tracking for all participants.

“So, all the computers are calibrated the same, and then as far as fixing it, it’s usually the magnet’s position to the censor. So, we have to either tape a new magnet on there or move the sensor,” said Eric Schwingler, volunteer bike technician.

Eric Schwingler says they keep at least five spare bikes at the event, along with many extra parts. He recalls pedals breaking, bike seats coming loose and monitors that stop recording as some of the biggest issues they’ve dealt with the day of the event. However, he is hoping for a smooth ride for this year’s race.

Volunteers say they’ll put in about 40 hours just testing and tuning up the bikes.

If you’re interested in riding in the Great American Bike Race or volunteering, it’s not too late. You can visit Sanford Health Foundation’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.