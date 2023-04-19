Community celebrates grand opening of Tskaakit Lodge in White Shield

WHITE SHIELD, N.D. (KMOT) – Small businesses are the cornerstone of many cities across the country.

More than 33 million businesses in the U.S. are considered “small,” according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Your News Leader headed to White Shield to find out how a newly opened small business will impact the community.

This is the start of something new at Tskaakit Lodge, meaning “coffee lodge,” inside the Arikara Fitness Center.

Shannon Usestheknife calls herself a regular and gave the drinks a 10 out of 10.

”I need it to survive,” said Usestheknife.

Fred Everett, CEO of Saunders Development Authority, said the idea came about a year and a half ago. He said MHA Chairman Mark Fox and Councilman Fred Fox played a big role in supporting their launch.

”We thought parents could come and watch their kids swim while they’re having a cup of coffee,” said Everett.

While the cafe held its grand opening Tuesday, many visitors to the Ralph Wells Community Center have already had a taste of their coffee.

Manager Pam Nicholson said they allowed free taste tests five weeks prior to the official opening.

”I believe everybody enjoyed that and it helped us to set the actual flavors. We have specialized Red Bull zingers,” said Nicholson.

Usestheknife said she likes having more options for places to eat in the area. She said one of her favorites is the turkey provolone.

“It’s convenient to have fresh food,” said Usestheknife.

Everette said when a business is very new, it can be a little frightening.

”We want it to be successful and I’m judging my success a little differently than other people,” said Everette.

He said he’s invested in training the newcomers, even if they don’t have much experience in the working world.

