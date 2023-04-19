Burgum signs ‘back the blue’ bills with workforce grants, enhanced retirement benefits for peace officers

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum signed off on a bill to support local law enforcement Tuesday.

The signing ceremony prompted discussion on House Bill 1307 to enhance officer job benefits. Speakers talked about recruitment, retention and retirement benefits for law enforcement.

In order to make the job more attractive, Governor Doug Burgum last week signed Senate Bill 2147, creating an income tax deduction for retired law enforcement.

He also signed off on House Bill 1309, which enhances retirement benefits for BCI Agents.

“We know in North Dakota, there are over 35,000 job openings right now. We are tied in the nation with the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1 percent. That’s half of what some other states are, with over four percent. But it is just so many opportunities for people who have the talent and capabilities and desire to serve,” said Burgum.

With the new bills that have just been signed and the new enhancements, he says he hopes the bills will help keep people in law enforcement positions, and fill those that come open.

Previous Coverage: ND Senate advances bill for ‘back the blue’ grants

