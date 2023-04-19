Bismarck High girls track & field preparing for the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After wishing and waiting, getting outside for practice and some games is becoming a spring reality.

Tim Kolsrud is one of the guys in charge of the Bismarck High girls track team and he says it’s great to be able to workout at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

“Last week when we got out here on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and it was the high 40s, low 50s, even 60, it was so good to get opened up a little bit to get your sprinters actually sprinting and feel some sunshine on your face, and hey, there’s a chance we’re going to be outside for some meets,” said Tim Kolsrud, Bismarck co-head coach.

They’ve been able to hold one meet in the W.D.A. so far. Nothing we can do about it, but the season is going to be a little shorter this year.

“We’re going to be limited. We’re going to have five weeks maybe now from here to the end of the season to find a chance to qualify. We were fortunate with our meet on Saturday in Dickinson we got some qualifiers, that’s helpful and it gives everybody else on the team a perspective, hey, this can happen so when you get a chance and have a decent day with some warm weather or even a cool day where you can compete, you’ve got to make the best of it,” said Kolsrud.

The Demons are scheduled to be in a meet at the Bowl later this week, but the way the forecast is looking I’m not sure they’ll be able to get them in.

