Bill banning abortion after six weeks passes with veto-proof majorities
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senate Bill 2150, which bans abortion after six weeks, passed Wednesday.
It passed the Senate with 42 in favor and 5 against, and it passed the House Monday 76 to 14.
Both margins are veto-proof majorities.
It will now be sent to the governor’s desk.
Previous Coverage: Bill to ban abortion at six weeks advances in North Dakota
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.