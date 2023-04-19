Bill banning abortion after six weeks passes with veto-proof majorities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senate Bill 2150, which bans abortion after six weeks, passed Wednesday.

It passed the Senate with 42 in favor and 5 against, and it passed the House Monday 76 to 14.

Both margins are veto-proof majorities.

It will now be sent to the governor’s desk.

