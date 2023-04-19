Bill banning abortion after six weeks passes with veto-proof majorities

Abortion bill passes
Abortion bill passes
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senate Bill 2150, which bans abortion after six weeks, passed Wednesday.

It passed the Senate with 42 in favor and 5 against, and it passed the House Monday 76 to 14.

Both margins are veto-proof majorities.

It will now be sent to the governor’s desk.

Previous Coverage: Bill to ban abortion at six weeks advances in North Dakota

