Wachter assistant principle’s contract not renewed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Bismarck Public School Board voted not to renew Wachter assistant principal Beth Jeide’s contract Monday night.

Jeide was temporarily reassigned to Hughes Education Center in January pending an investigation.

A spokesperson for Bismarck Public Schools said “this follows an extensive internal investigation process, which concluded at last night’s meeting.”

