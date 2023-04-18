Wachter assistant principle’s contract not renewed

Wachter assistant principle's contract not renewed
Wachter assistant principle's contract not renewed(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Bismarck Public School Board voted not to renew Wachter assistant principal Beth Jeide’s contract Monday night.

Jeide was temporarily reassigned to Hughes Education Center in January pending an investigation.

A spokesperson for Bismarck Public Schools said “this follows an extensive internal investigation process, which concluded at last night’s meeting.”

