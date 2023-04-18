Upcoming road projects in Minot to watch for

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Motorists driving through Minot likely noticed construction projects beginning and there’s more coming in May.

Crews will be sealing the roads as well as fixing the valley gutters and potholes.

Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer said they’ll be working on a new type of project called micro surface.

“It’s a slurry of asphalt, cements and a fine area that goes on the ground, and it helps to fill in some of the ruts and the voids. It gives a nice smooth ride,” said Meyer.

They have $8 million in the budget for street maintenance.

Streets with evident construction include:

Lakeside Street NW Minot

7th Avenue SW - west of 16th Street

10th Street SW

Between 13th Street and 16th Street SE

Between 19th Avenue and 16th Avenue

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.