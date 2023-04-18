Upcoming road projects in Minot to watch for

Minot road construction
Minot road construction(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Motorists driving through Minot likely noticed construction projects beginning and there’s more coming in May.

Crews will be sealing the roads as well as fixing the valley gutters and potholes.

Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer said they’ll be working on a new type of project called micro surface.

“It’s a slurry of asphalt, cements and a fine area that goes on the ground, and it helps to fill in some of the ruts and the voids. It gives a nice smooth ride,” said Meyer.

They have $8 million in the budget for street maintenance.

Streets with evident construction include:

  • Lakeside Street NW Minot
  • 7th Avenue SW - west of 16th Street
  • 10th Street SW
  • Between 13th Street and 16th Street SE
  • Between 19th Avenue and 16th Avenue

