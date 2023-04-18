UMary receives funding to expand speech therapy across North Dakota in its Speech-Language Pathology program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary has received funding from a Texas nonprofit to help provide speech therapy to North Dakota residents with Parkinson’s.

UMary’s Pro Bono Speech-Language Clinic will provide therapy for free, and conduct research on Parkinson’s disease and its link to speech issues. The students will be helping patients via telehealth to connect with rural communities, and in person.

“Speak Out is a very highly effective voice program for people with Parkinson’s, and what they’re asking is for us to do some additional research with Speak Out programs specifically,” said Nicole Sebastian, Pro Bono clinical supervisor.

She says the need for speech pathologists across the state is a growing need. The speech-language pathology program was only introduced as a graduate program recently. The grant covers the training and the research component called Speak Out.

