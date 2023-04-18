UMary receives funding to expand speech therapy across North Dakota in its Speech-Language Pathology program

UMary students in Speech-Language Pathology program
UMary students in Speech-Language Pathology program(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary has received funding from a Texas nonprofit to help provide speech therapy to North Dakota residents with Parkinson’s.

UMary’s Pro Bono Speech-Language Clinic will provide therapy for free, and conduct research on Parkinson’s disease and its link to speech issues. The students will be helping patients via telehealth to connect with rural communities, and in person.

“Speak Out is a very highly effective voice program for people with Parkinson’s, and what they’re asking is for us to do some additional research with Speak Out programs specifically,” said Nicole Sebastian, Pro Bono clinical supervisor.

She says the need for speech pathologists across the state is a growing need. The speech-language pathology program was only introduced as a graduate program recently. The grant covers the training and the research component called Speak Out.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring
Diane Magidson
The couple who defied odds, moving from NYC to ND to launch a thriving fashion business
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum vetoes healthcare choice bill
48-year-old arrested for DUI in LaMoure County crash that seriously injured another man
Insulin
Burgum signs $25 insulin bill

Latest News

Kenmare's Jacob Rodin
Kenmare grad breaks NDSU 800-meter race record
Tyler Liffrig
After lifetime of being around hockey, Tyler Liffrig officiates NCAA title game
Minot road construction
Upcoming road projects in Minot to watch for
cup 4/17
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/17/23