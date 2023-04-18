Special mayoral election takes place in Lincoln

Voting in Lincoln on Tuesday
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - A special election for mayor is taking place in the city of Lincoln Tuesday.

The interesting part about this election is that there is only one candidate on the ballot. Keli Berglund has lived in Lincoln for 17 years and has served on many committees and boards in town. She said she was the only candidate to turn in a completed packet. People can still write in a vote for another person. If she does win Tuesday night, Berglund has goals she hopes to accomplish while in office.

“Reign in some of that government spending, be good stewards to the money that is entrusted to us. Transparency and giving the community a voice, very important to me,” Keli Berglund, candidate for mayor of Lincoln.

Berglund says if she wins she will have to run again in 2024 as an incumbent.

