Plans for reconstruction of South Washington Street in Bismarck

South Washington Street reconstruction
South Washington Street reconstruction(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is looking to redo South Washington Street due to increasing traffic and development in the area.

The road could be reconstructed for three or five-lane capacity. The city is also looking at possibly placing either a roundabout or traffic signal at the Burleigh Ave. intersection and a possible light at London Ave. and Santa Fe Ave.

A public input meeting will be held Tuesday at the Wachter Middle School Cafetorium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

