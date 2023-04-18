Plans for reconstruction of South Washington Street in Bismarck
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is looking to redo South Washington Street due to increasing traffic and development in the area.
The road could be reconstructed for three or five-lane capacity. The city is also looking at possibly placing either a roundabout or traffic signal at the Burleigh Ave. intersection and a possible light at London Ave. and Santa Fe Ave.
A public input meeting will be held Tuesday at the Wachter Middle School Cafetorium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
