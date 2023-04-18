Northridge fourth and fifth graders helping teach the kindergartners learn to ride bikes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many kids, learning to ride a bike is part of growing up, but not every child has a set of wheels to practice on. Your News Leader stopped by Northridge Elementary School to see how the fourth and fifth graders are helping youngsters learn to ride.

The gym is packed with kids balancing themselves on bikes and learning the rules of the road. A lot of the helpers are also learning valuable skills along the way.

“Patience and walking through step by little step because a lot of kids here have never ridden a bike before, so they’ll not understand most of the things that’s going on,” said Taylee Cleary, a fifth grader.

The helpers make sure their helmets are secure and all the equipment is ready to go.

“It’s really hard to teach kids and get them to listen when they want to do something else,” said Liam Parent, a fifth grader.

The students are part of a Meaningful Work Program where fourth and fifth graders fill out job applications and do interviews to help with jobs around schools.

“This application process is so beneficial just for the simple fact that they can see that people are actually recognizing some of their strength areas in the paragraph they have to get as a reference. And then secondly, the interview that they come to me for, they’re so nervous,” said Sherry Berreth, PE teacher.

The kindergarteners learn how to ride bikes, and the fourth and fifth graders learn valuable life skills.

“This will probably help me because I’ll know what it’s like doing an interview, and if I ever want to be a teacher, I’d have to know how to handle kids,” said Luke Logan, a fifth grader.

They received a grant from MDU this school year and it’s an eight-lesson unit to help them get “bike ready.”

“This program has honestly been a blessing for these kids. They are more than ever excited to come to PE. Normally, they’re pretty excited, but with the bikes, it just kind of adds a little extra. My helpers have been so good,” said Berreth.

Each class has around five helpers to make sure things run smoothly.

The bikes will be used for years to come to make sure all kindergarteners get a chance to learn.

