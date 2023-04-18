Nine rescued from cold waters in U.S.-Canada border crossing incident

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nine people were rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents and multiple local emergency agencies early Tuesday morning after the group tried to illegally cross the border near Warroad, Minn.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of a group of people in distress from cold temperatures and cold water exposure. Agents say they located the group in a flooded bog west of Warroad, and many are being treated for hypothermia. Life flight was called in at one time, and dispatch audio indicated two of the men’s pants were frozen to their legs. A request was made for a Spanish interpreter due to a language barrier with those being rescued.

For hours, first responders staged at the Lost River Sportsmen Complex north of Salol, Minnesota. This is in the Lost River State Forest, between Roseau and Warroad.

Agents say eight out of the nine people in the group had illegally entered the United States and did not have any documentation allowing them to be in the country. Upon being medically cleared, all eight will be transported to a U.S. Border Patrol station for further processing.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

