ND National Guard Civil Support Team welcomes new Commander

Maj. Shawn A. Markovic
Maj. Shawn A. Markovic(KVLY)
By Rian Richards
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard’s 81st Civil Support Team (CST) welcomed a new commander today at the National Guard’s headquarters at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck. Maj. Shawn Markovic assumed duties as commander from Lt. Col. Pat Flannigan who has led the CST since January of 2020.

The CST is a homeland defense unit comprised of 22 soldiers and airmen specializing in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear analysis for responding to incidents across the state, region, and nation. The change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another, in a time-honored military tradition witnessed by members of the unit, as well as other military members, families, and friends.

During the ceremony, Flanagan received a Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of the CST’s accomplishments during his tenure as commander. Flanagan’s most notable accomplishment is heading on the North Dakota National Guard’s COVID-19 response, the longest emergency response in its history.

Maj. Shawn Markovic enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 1987. He earned his commission as a second lieutenant from Officer Candidate School in 2003 and returned to the 957th Engineer Company as a platoon leader. He deployed to Iraq in 2007 to 2008 as the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 164th Engineer Battalion.

After this deployment he was assigned as the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s J-5 MEB Plans officer; S-3 operations and training officer for the 164th Regional Training Institute and 68th Troop Command. In 2020 he became deputy commander of the 81st CST.

Paul Helten, State Army Aviation Officer says, “Shawn Markovic is the right choice to serve as this team’s new commander. His technical expertise combined with his complete familiarity with the team obtained while serving as deputy commander, will ensure the professionalism and continued success of the 81st CST.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
Rolanda Doyle trial
Trial begins for murder, child abuse case in Bismarck
The Lonesome Dove in Lemmon
New event space opening soon in small SD town

Latest News

Montana lawmakers pass a bill on a TikTok ban
Voting in Lincoln on Tuesday
Special mayoral election takes place in Lincoln
Jeff Kloster, Alicia Pederson hug
Pilot in WF plane crash thanks first responders, nurses who helped save him
Search and rescue near Salol, Minnesota.
Nine rescued from cold waters in U.S.-Canada border crossing incident
Several former FLDS members gathered in Utah, begging for help finding their missing children.
Utah/North Dakota FLDS missing children connection