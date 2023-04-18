ND National Guard Civil Support Team welcomes new Commander

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard’s 81st Civil Support Team (CST) welcomed a new commander today at the National Guard’s headquarters at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck. Maj. Shawn Markovic assumed duties as commander from Lt. Col. Pat Flannigan who has led the CST since January of 2020.

The CST is a homeland defense unit comprised of 22 soldiers and airmen specializing in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear analysis for responding to incidents across the state, region, and nation. The change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another, in a time-honored military tradition witnessed by members of the unit, as well as other military members, families, and friends.

During the ceremony, Flanagan received a Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of the CST’s accomplishments during his tenure as commander. Flanagan’s most notable accomplishment is heading on the North Dakota National Guard’s COVID-19 response, the longest emergency response in its history.

Maj. Shawn Markovic enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 1987. He earned his commission as a second lieutenant from Officer Candidate School in 2003 and returned to the 957th Engineer Company as a platoon leader. He deployed to Iraq in 2007 to 2008 as the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 164th Engineer Battalion.

After this deployment he was assigned as the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s J-5 MEB Plans officer; S-3 operations and training officer for the 164th Regional Training Institute and 68th Troop Command. In 2020 he became deputy commander of the 81st CST.

Paul Helten, State Army Aviation Officer says, “Shawn Markovic is the right choice to serve as this team’s new commander. His technical expertise combined with his complete familiarity with the team obtained while serving as deputy commander, will ensure the professionalism and continued success of the 81st CST.”

