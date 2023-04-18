Montana lawmakers pass a bill on a TikTok ban

(MGN)
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HELENA, M.T. (KFYR) - The Chinese-owned social media app TikTok has been the topic of conversation nationwide. Federal lawmakers have been pushing for an act to ban the app across the country, and now Montana is one of the first states to take that step.

Lawmakers say they saw a need for the ban after the Montana Attorney General’s Office launched investigations into a number of social media companies. When the A.G. looked into TikTok specifically, he says he was horrified. He believes what other government officials have suspected that it is a spying application for the Chinese communist government.

Some of the other social media companies collect the same information that TikTok does, but he says with the other companies, you can choose not to give them that data, adding that TikTok doesn’t give you that option and is gathering all types of personal information.

The Attorney General says if this passes, the state will have the ability to level a civil penalty against TikTok itself and against the platforms that allow it to be downloaded.

“The idea here is that Apple and Google would be able to block those applications from being downloaded and from being used operationally in the state of Montana,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Just to be clear, the Attorney General said they cannot prosecute a person in Montana if they have TikTok on their device. If the bill is signed into law by the governor, it would go into effect in January 2024.

