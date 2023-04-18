Minot Marathoners: trio of Minoters compete in Boston Marathon

BOSTON (KMOT) – Minot, North Dakota, and Boston, Massachusetts, are separated by more than 1,500 miles.

But once three Minoters arrived in Boston, the distance didn’t seem so far.

“We were high-fiving people and kids. Kids were shooting bubbles and I was jumping and popping bubbles. Boston really comes out to support the marathon runners,” said Kendra Eerdmans.

Kendra and her husband Andrew Eerdmans joined Kellie Meyer as Minot’s three representatives at the 127th running of the Boston Marathon.

“It’s almost like we’re Boston’s royalty. All the locals really look forward to this day,” said Kendra.

This year is the first time Kendra and Andrew have run in the Boston Marathon.

“It’s been my goal since running my second marathon. It’s been nine years of trying to get here. I’ve been learning to be a better runner, also how to stick with a plan, have commitment to that, and to follow through even when you don’t want to. It’s the fulfillment of a nine-year dream, so I need to find a new dream,” said Andrew.

Kellie has run in the Boston Marathon multiple times. She finished in 3 hours, 12 minutes and 39 seconds — a time she says is a personal best.

Andrew finished in 3 hours, 6 minutes and 15 seconds. Kellie finished a few minutes behind her partner in 3 minutes, 35 minutes and 33 seconds.

Kellie and Andrew added that they hope to run the race again in future years.

