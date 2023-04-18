Magic City Discovery Center announced grand opening schedule

By Joe Skurzewski
Apr. 18, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s official! The Magic City Discovery Center will open to the public early next month.

The $20 million project, which has been a decade in the making, will open its doors Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

The project has a variety of funding sources, from local to national, including private donors, the city of Minot, the ND Department of Public Instruction, and a Department of Defense pilot program, due to its proximity to Minot Air Force Base and the military community.

The center will feature interactive exhibits aimed at educating students about the world they live in.

Charter members of the MCDC will be able to get a sneak peek of the facility during special events April 29-30 and May 2-3.

Charter members are those who purchased memberships between Dec. 5, 2022, and March 31, 2023

A business after hours event is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m., and an invite-only building dedication will take place Friday, April 28.

More information on memberships, hours, and admission can be found on the center’s website and Facebook page.

