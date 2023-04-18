Kenmare grad breaks NDSU 800-meter race record

AZUSA, Calif. (KMOT) – Kenmare’s Jacob Rodin continues to cement himself as one of the best track athletes to graduate from Kenmare High School.

Rodin broke the North Dakota State University school record in the outdoor 800-meter race at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif., on Friday.

Rodin won the race, finishing in 1:47.65.

The previous record was set in 2011 by Eric Stroh, of Bismarck.

Rodin also ran on the Bison 4x400-meter relay on Saturday in a second-place effort.

NDSU will not race in Fargo until May 5 at the NDSU Tune-Up meet.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.