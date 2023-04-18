Income Tax Filing Deadline just hours away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The income tax filing deadline is hours away. There are always taxpayers who wait until the last minute.

At Krumm and Associates in Bismarck, certified public accountants are spending the final hours before the tax filing deadline helping customers who waited until the last minute to file.

“We do usually see a little bit of rush around this time. Sometimes it can be because people haven’t received all of their information just yet or it could just be that taxes are not fun and people want to wait until the last minute,” said Kelcey Karch, an accountant at Krumm and Associates.

North Dakotans who procrastinate are no surprise to State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus and his staff. Their office has processed only about three-quarters of the returns they expect to receive.

“For the most part, people have been doing fairly well in terms of timing. As always, you have a few people that are going to wait, they procrastinate for a variety of reasons and I think that’s just human nature,” said Brian Kroshus, tax commissioner, North Dakota Tax Office.

If you miss the April 18 deadline, you can be subject to penalties. However, there are options.

“There is an extension that’s available to anyone as long as they file the proper paperwork. If you do file the extension, it’s an extension to file your tax return, not an extension to pay,” said Karch.

Most filers will use an accountant or pay for a tax program. The IRS has recently been tasked with looking into a way to create a free electronic filing system.

“Anything that can help with the process and make it easier for the citizens, we are certainly in favor of that. We look at those things as well here at the department and always trying to make filing easy and as painless as possible for the citizens,” said Kroshus.

Accountants have seen clients owing more this year than in the past.

“We did get a gift from the government last year in terms of a larger dependent carrier credit and a larger child tax credit. This year, those went back down to previous year amounts,” said Karch.

480,000 individual income tax returns were filed in North Dakota for the tax year 2020.

IPX conducted a survey and found that almost one-third of all Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

