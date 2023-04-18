Future state basketball tournament sites

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The new three-class basketball system for high schools in North Dakota was a hot topic this past winter. The North Dakota High School Activities Association has finalized the proposal for the state tournament sites.

Beginning next season, the Class-B and Class-A events will be at the same time in separate cities, with the girls starting two weeks before the boys.

The Class-AA, which is the old Class-A, will continue with the combined super tournament format.

The Class-B girls will be in Jamestown in 2024 and 2025, while Minot will be the host for the Class-A girls in ‘24 & ‘25.

The next week will be the Super-AA. It’s in Bismarck next year, then over to Fargo in 2025.

The Class-A and Class-B boys will finish off the winter sports season. Minot has the small schools in 2024 & 2025, while Class-A will alternate, beginning in Fargo and then Bismarck in 2025.

