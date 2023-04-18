Expert tips to consolidate multiple 401(k) accounts

Vanguard: Median 401(k) balance is $33,472
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - An estimated 24 million 401(k) accounts holding approximately $1.35 trillion in assets are believed to have been forgotten according to Capitalize, an online 401(k) rollover platform.

Each year millions of Americans change jobs, leaving behind an old 401(k) at their old job and picking up a new one at their current employer.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said while you can always roll the money from your previous plan into your new account, you could also just leave that money where it is and let it grow.

Dale added that if your new company doesn’t have a 401(k), you could open a Roth IRA and roll your old account into it.

“So [a Roth IRA] is an individual retirement account that you do not need an employer to have that type of retirement account,” Dale said.

If you are considering opening a Roth IRA or keeping multiple retirement accounts, Dale said to consider the fees for the plans.

“You’ve got to just make sure if you’ve got multiple retirement accounts that you are taking care of everything and that you’re keeping things like your beneficiaries up to date, contact information up to date as well,” Dale said.

Dale recommended contacting a financial advisory if you feel you need help deciding which option is best for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
Wachter assistant principal’s contract not renewed
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
Rolanda Doyle trial
Trial begins for murder, child abuse case in Bismarck
The Lonesome Dove in Lemmon
New event space opening soon in small SD town

Latest News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial
A Washington bill would allow medical transgender procedures for minors without parental consent.
Senate bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and...
Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ film production this week