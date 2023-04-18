Director’s Cut February 2023 Report

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s oil production increased nine percent in February, to more than 1.1 million barrels a day.

The Oil and Gas Division says at today’s prices, revenue is seven percent above the forecast.

Natural gas production went up seven percent at a little more than three billion cubic feet a day. It’s not quite the record production in September 2022 but Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says more production can lead to more oil rigs, which would mean more job opportunities.

“There is an effort to bring out-of-state workers in and international workers in to grow our workforce in the oil and gas sector in the state of North Dakota. That is being run by Former Lt. Governor Brent Sanford and the petroleum council,” said Helms.

