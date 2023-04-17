Williston attempted murder trial gets underway

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A jury trial for one of the four people involved in a 2021 shootout in Williston began Monday.

Dekendrick Williams is charged with attempted murder stemming from a shootout at the Windscape Apartments in June of 2021. Police say weapons and ammunition found in Williams’ residence were consistent with casings found at the crime scene.

Darrius Williams-Abrams, Eddie Anderson, and Latikqua Anderson were also charged with attempted murder.

Eddie and Latikqua both took plea agreements last year and Latikqua is required to testify against Williams in return.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

