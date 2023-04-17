Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring
Diane Magidson
The couple who defied odds, moving from NYC to ND to launch a thriving fashion business
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum vetoes healthcare choice bill
48-year-old arrested for DUI in LaMoure County crash that seriously injured another man
Insulin
Burgum signs $25 insulin bill

Latest News

baby chicks
Hatching a love for learning: Bismarck teacher inspires students to keep learning with baby chicks
The Lonesome Dove in Lemmon
New event space opening soon in small SD town
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 4/16/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/16/2023
weather showers
First News at Ten Weather 4/16/23
ND Capitol
Ojibwe woman makes history as North Dakota poet laureate