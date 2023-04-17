Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue rolling out green initiatives

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One of our area animal shelters is going green.

Leadership at Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue plans to roll out some sustainable energy programs in an effort to reduce their environmental footprint.

The rescue’s founder, Keith Benning, said they’re installing solar heat panels to provide geothermal energy and reduce electrical costs.

The panels cost $45,000 and were funded by the solar moonshot grant and Samuel Freeman Charitable Trust.

Both of these programs aim to help non-profits switch to clean energy.

“We’re trying to focus on sustainable energy wherever we can. The heat will be geothermal, we actually had solar heat panels put on the south side of the building,” said Benning.

Benning said they received another grant to construct a greenhouse.

He said they hope this will inspire a variety of community projects such as local youth being shown how to plant and grow food for the animals.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.