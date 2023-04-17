Trial begins for murder, child abuse case in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors and a defense attorney gave opening statements Monday in the trial of a Bismarck woman police say murdered and abused her five-year-old nephew.

Prosecutors say Rolanda Doyle caused the child’s death, who was in her care.

The defense contends Doyle was not responsible for the child dying by natural causes.

36-year-old Russell James and 18-year-old Serenity Foots pleaded guilty to deprivation of a child last year in the case. A child abuse charge against Foots was dismissed.

Both were put on probation.

