State Radio experiencing issues with 911 calls Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. – State Radio dispatchers were notified Monday morning about Verizon callers experiencing connectivity issues when dialing 911 in areas in western North Dakota. Some using 911 have reported calls being dropped or being notified that all circuits are busy.

Callers should continue using 911 but if they continue to get a busy signal, should use the State Radio administrative line at 701-328-9921. Central Dakota Communications Center recommends using Text-to-911 or calling 701-214-2449.

Further updates will be provided once 911 connectivity has been fully resolved. This has not delayed dispatching emergency responders upon receiving information from callers.

