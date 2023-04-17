Poetry exhibition with the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local poets have an opportunity to share their work through the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.
The non-profit will be curating an exhibition in December called “The Artistry of Trees.”
The gallery is asking for submissions of original poetry, with trees as the focus.
A committee will select three poems to be included.
Poems can be 250 words or less. Winners will receive a $50 honorarium.
The submission deadline is June 4.
You can email submissions to baga@bismarck-art.org.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.