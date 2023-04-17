Poetry exhibition with the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local poets have an opportunity to share their work through the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.

The non-profit will be curating an exhibition in December called “The Artistry of Trees.”

The gallery is asking for submissions of original poetry, with trees as the focus.

A committee will select three poems to be included.

Poems can be 250 words or less. Winners will receive a $50 honorarium.

The submission deadline is June 4.

You can email submissions to baga@bismarck-art.org.

