North Dakota Outdoors: boating access update based on river and lake levels

BISMARCK, N.D. - Part of the popularity of spring and summer in North Dakota is getting a boat in the water.

The Missouri River System, which include lakes Sakakawea and Oahe, should be in good shape for boating access this year.

“The mountain snowpack, it’s about 110%, 115% above average, the latest forecast shows that we’re going to get a lot of runoff into the Missouri River system, which is good for Sakakawea the Missouri River system and then Lake Oahe down here. We’ve just got a lot of snow on the landscape in the plains too, so a lot of it is contributing and that’s a big part of it,” said Bob Frohlich, North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries development supervisor.

Frohlich says Red River boat ramps are in good shape, however it will depend on flows and traditional flooding when access will become available.

Devils Lake is another popular lake for boating and fishing.

“Last year, we were about two feet, two and a half feet lower than where we are right now at this time, but it came up about four feet. This year, we’re about two and a half feet higher and it’s projected to come up another two feet again, a lot of it’s from this snowpack and precipitation on the ground. So, Devils Lake is looking great. All of the ramps up there will be usable as well,” said Frohlich.

Access on district lakes shouldn’t be an issue this year.

“You know, two years ago we weren’t, last year we started out good, but by the end of the year we were kind of in a drought, 84% of the state, and this snowpack is going to fill everything right back up again,” said Frohlich.

Frohlich and his crews have plenty of projects around the state once the weather cooperates.

“We’ve got about a dozen or so boat ramp projects on the schedule, about 15 to 20 courtesy docks going out, fish cleaning stations, I think we’ve got three or four on the table right now. Some vault toilets, some fishing piers, kind of just a mix of everything that we normally do,” said Frohlich.

And remember to have patience and lend a hand if you see someone struggling at our state’s boat ramps.

Game and Fish has local partners for most boating access facilities in the state who help with funding and maintenance.

