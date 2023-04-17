New event space opening soon in small SD town

The Lonesome Dove in Lemmon
The Lonesome Dove in Lemmon(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) – There’s a new event space coming to Main Street in Lemmon.

Local artist and world-renowned sculptor John Lopez is renovating an old building and creating a new reception hall named “The Lonesome Dove.”

The Lonesome Dove is just south of his sculpture garden and Kokomo art gallery.

Lopez says it’s a win-win; he’s cleaning up an old forgotten building and adding a useful space for the community.

“There is a need for a place on Main Street where you can get married or have events,” said Lopez.

Lopez already has several events booked in the Lonesome Dove, including a wedding in a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow mold in Moorhead, MN
Snow mold showing up in yards this spring
Diane Magidson
The couple who defied odds, moving from NYC to ND to launch a thriving fashion business
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum vetoes healthcare choice bill
48-year-old arrested for DUI in LaMoure County crash that seriously injured another man
Insulin
Burgum signs $25 insulin bill

Latest News

baby chicks
Hatching a love for learning: Bismarck teacher inspires students to keep learning with baby chicks
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 4/16/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/16/2023
weather showers
First News at Ten Weather 4/16/23
ND Capitol
Ojibwe woman makes history as North Dakota poet laureate