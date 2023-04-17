New event space opening soon in small SD town
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) – There’s a new event space coming to Main Street in Lemmon.
Local artist and world-renowned sculptor John Lopez is renovating an old building and creating a new reception hall named “The Lonesome Dove.”
The Lonesome Dove is just south of his sculpture garden and Kokomo art gallery.
Lopez says it’s a win-win; he’s cleaning up an old forgotten building and adding a useful space for the community.
“There is a need for a place on Main Street where you can get married or have events,” said Lopez.
Lopez already has several events booked in the Lonesome Dove, including a wedding in a few weeks.
