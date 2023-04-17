Cycle complete: students finally get to hold baby chicks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students in Shannon Chaussee’s fifth-grade class have been counting their chickens before they hatched.

Monday, they finally got to hold those baby chicks. The Highland Acres students have spent the past 28 days learning about the life cycle of a chicken; they started with eggs, and now they’ve got more than a dozen baby chicks.

Mrs. Chaussee’s fifth graders have been sharing what they’ve learned about the life cycle with the younger kids at their school, and on Monday, they let them have a turn holding the babies.

The kids say it was worth waiting to hold them, but many said it wasn’t exactly what they were expecting.

“It felt soft and felt like the feet were kind of like wiggling around because he really did not want to be held,” said kindergartener George Droske.

“It’s just fun to get to hold animals like this and they’re so delicate and soft,” added fifth grader Maggie Kooker.

The chicks only have a few days left at school. They’ll go to live on a farm on Wednesday.

