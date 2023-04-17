Bismarck summer road construction preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that we’ve had a taste of spring, it’s time to brace for North Dakota’s next phase of the year... construction season. Your News Leader spoke with the Bismarck city engineer about what types of road projects to expect over the next few months and got some reactions from residents about the road work.

Signs of North Dakota’s annual summer road construction season are beginning to pop up. Some citizens say they are excited to see the road work cones appear. Several people we spoke to noticed a few roads that could use some attention.

“I would definitely say, probably, Expressway. I think that’s probably been pretty abused this winter,” said Patrick Klatte of Bismarck.

Others view it as a necessary inconvenience.

“It’s like summer months, you’ve got to expect it, and just live with it,” said Mark Peterick of Bismarck.

The city of Bismarck plans to reconstruct and resurface the Bismarck Expressway from Washington Street to the I-94 exit 161 interchange.

They also have other major projects to chip away at. Work crews plan to take advantage of every spring, summer and fall day to complete all the big projects — the biggest of which is on Ash Coulee Drive.

“So that will be a conversion of that roadway, a full reconstruction to an urban multiple-lane facility with a bike trail and sidewalks and a roundabout at the location of Valley Drive and Ash Coulee Drive,” said Gabe Schell, city engineer for the city of Bismarck.

State Street will also receive pavement rehabilitation and upgrades to the traffic signals.

The city recognizes the impact construction will have on travel as some main arteries could be cut from four lanes down to two to complete the work. Their advice is to plan ahead and use the detours or make plans to change routes to avoid delays.

For a complete and interactive map of all the projects they are planning, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.