Parshall FD puts out fire at EOG Resources oil site

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Parshall Fire Department received a call just after 10 a.m. Sunday about an oil fire at an EOG Resources site.

Mountrail County Sherriff Corey Bristol says the fire department was able to contain and put out the flames. No one was on site at the time, and no equipment was damaged.

Bristol says the cause of the fire was due to liquid from a flare.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Magidson
The couple who defied odds, moving from NYC to ND to launch a thriving fashion business
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Michael Neugebauer
ND Supreme Court affirms lower court’s decision to deny Neugebauer’s sentence reduction request
Dacotah Bank
New bank brings something different to North Dakota

Latest News

Flooded road a factor in deadly rollover crash in Rolette County
Riverwood Golf Course
Golf season just around the corner in ND
Farm Credit Services 5K
Farm Credit Services of Mandan looking to give back to the community
sunday forecast
First News at Six Weather 04/15/23