Parshall FD puts out fire at EOG Resources oil site

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Parshall Fire Department received a call just after 10 a.m. Sunday about an oil fire at an EOG Resources site.

Mountrail County Sherriff Corey Bristol says the fire department was able to contain and put out the flames. No one was on site at the time, and no equipment was damaged.

Bristol says the cause of the fire was due to liquid from a flare.

