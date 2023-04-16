Officials: Man convicted in murder of girlfriend, kidnapping her 3-year-old son

Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.
Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.(Miami County Ohio Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 25-year-old mother.

Officials said Dillon Brewster was convicted Friday in the 2022 murder of Kameryn Recchia. WXIX reports Recchia was Brewster’s girlfriend at the time.

On Oct. 20, 2022, police responded to a home in Kenton County around 11:30 p.m. for a well-being check.

Officers said they found Recchia suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Investigators said Brewster was found in Ohio in Recchia’s car. They said he also had Recchia’s young son with him along with Recchia’s property.

Authorities said the 3-year-old child was in the home when Recchia was shot and killed.

Officials said Brewster was also convicted on charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diane Magidson
The couple who defied odds, moving from NYC to ND to launch a thriving fashion business
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Michael Neugebauer
ND Supreme Court affirms lower court’s decision to deny Neugebauer’s sentence reduction request
Dacotah Bank
New bank brings something different to North Dakota

Latest News

48-year-old arrested for DUI in LaMoure County crash that seriously injured another man
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
G-7 talks may measure allies’ reaction to US documents leak
Flooded road a factor in deadly rollover crash in Rolette County