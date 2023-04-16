Hatching a love for learning: Bismarck teacher inspires students to keep learning with baby chicks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring is a time of new beginnings and new life.

On the farm, that means babies — from calves to lambs and even chickens.

In one Bismarck fifth grade classroom it means more than a dozen baby chicks.

The good news: kids are learning some valuable lessons at the same time.

Shannon Chaussee’s fifth graders have been not-so-patiently waiting for this moment.

“They’re so excited,” she said.

The excitement has been building for the past 28 days.

”I feel like I’m giving birth every time one hatches!” laughed Chaussee.

Aubrina Rahrich is keeping a close eye on her chick, Max.

“He’s right there,” Rahrich said as she pointed him out.

Max is one of eight chicks that have already hatched.

“We have five left to go,” said Chaussee.

While they wait, her students continue to learn about the life cycle of a chick. They have been sharing what they learn with the younger kids at their school.

”We did a presentation about chicks in week one, like where the vein starts to form,” said fifth grader Lucas Elsberry.

“They’re learning so much more than if I were just teaching it to them,” said Chaussee.

“It’s pretty fun,” added Rahrich.

While it’s fun, their teacher says they’re also learning some important lessons — not just about science, but about speaking, listening and research as well.

And in this case, Mrs. Chaussee doesn’t mind counting her chickens before they hatch because it helped her little flock discover a love of learning.

As soon as all the remaining eggs hatch, students will get to hold the baby chicks and they’ll teach the younger kids at the school how to safely hold and feed them. Then, the chickens will go back to the farm where they got the eggs from.

