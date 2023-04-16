Golf season just around the corner in ND

Riverwood Golf Course
Riverwood Golf Course(KFYR)
By J.R. Havens
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has more golf courses per capita than any other state. Obviously, golfers can’t use them all year round. But this season is just around the corner.

Driving ranges around the state are starting to fill up after all the snow melts. There’s been a steady stream of people shaking off the rust at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck since its range opened on Tuesday. Riverwood is the only range open right now in Bismarck.

“I just like to hit certain shots, and you can’t really see your ball flying in the dome and Golf Etc. So, I think it’s nice to get some fresh air, see some new shots,” said Quinn Shillingstad.

The range at Riverwood is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hawktree is hoping to open its range in about two weeks. Mandan’s Prairie West is day-to-day and still has quite a bit of snow.

